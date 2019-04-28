Thames is on the bench Sunday against lefty Steven Matz and Mets.

Thames has been earning more playing time at first base, starting three straight games. He appears to now be in a platoon with Jesus Aguilar, who lost his starting role after opening the season hitting .129 with zero homers in 24 games. The Brewers face another lefty in Kyle Freeland on Monday but then square off against another run of righties, at which point it should become clear whether the situation is truly a platoon or if Aguilar was simply getting a stretch off to clear his head.

