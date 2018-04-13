Brewers' Eric Thames: Sits as usual against lefty
Thames will take a seat as the Brewers face the left-handed Steven Matz on Friday.
Thames is off to another hot start this April, hitting .263/.364/.711 with 5 homers in 44 plate appearances. He's being protected against lefties, which should help his batting average while cutting into his counting stats. Jesus Aguilar will start at first base in his place.
