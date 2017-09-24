Play

Thames is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Thames will be given the day off following three straight starts as the Brewers close out their four-game set against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cubs. Jesus Aguilar will draw the start at first base and bat fifth in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast