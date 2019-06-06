Thames is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Thames will take a seat in favor of platoon mate Jesus Aguilar with southpaw Caleb Smith on the bump for Miami in the series finale. Though he's outperformed Aguilar this season, Thames' elevated strikeout rate (35.7 percent) has often made him prone to slumps that render him a batting-average risk for fantasy managers.

More News
Our Latest Stories