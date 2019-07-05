Thames is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

The Brewers are facing a lefty in Steven Brault, so Thames will give way to Jesus Aguilar at first base, as is the norm. Thames saw a seven-game hitting streak come to an end Thursday. He's batting .308/.396/.679 with seven homers since the start of June and seems to be locked into the heart of the order against right-handed pitching.