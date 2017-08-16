Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting out series finale
Thames is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
It appears manager Craig Counsell is just giving Thames a breather for the day game after the night game, allowing the Brewers to make room at first base for Jesus Aguilar for the first time in six contests. After a big three-game series over the weekend with the Reds, Thames went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's series opener, dropping his average to .232 since the All-Star break.
