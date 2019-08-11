Thames is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Thames played the hero in the first game of series when he hit a walkoff homer in the ninth, but he will sit Sunday in favor of Yasmani Grandal at first with a lefty (Mike Minor) due up, as has become standard procedure. He's earned positive value in 12-team mixed leagues this year, but Thames is batting just .225/.304/.423 with three homers since the All-Star break.