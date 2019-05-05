Thames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Thames will head to the bench with a lefty (Jason Vargas) on the mound for the opposition. Though Thames has seen his opportunities in the outfield pick up of late, the door is probably closed on that front with Christian Yelich (back) returning from a six-game absence Sunday. Thames will now have to contend for playing time at first base with Jesus Aguilar, who has struggled at the dish for much of the season but has enjoyed a strong homestand.