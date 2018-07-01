Thames went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Reds.

It's his 11th homer of the season and second in three games. Thames is hitting only .218 (12-for-55) through 16 games since coming off the disabled list with four home runs and 11 RBI, but the Brewers' injury-plagued outfield should continue to afford him regular at-bats until the likes of Christian Yelich (back), Lorenzo Cain (groin) and Ryan Braun (back) get healthier.