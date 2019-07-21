Thames went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The homer was his 14th of the year but first since July 2, and Thames' .229/.270/.343 slash line in the 12 games in between has opened the door for Jesus Aguilar to start re-asserting himself in the battle for playing time at first base. The position remains a platoon for the moment, but Thames could even begin to lose at-bats against RHP if Aguilar continues to out-perform him.