Thames went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.

With the Brewers trailing by a run and down to their final two outs, Thames launched a 410-foot blast off Liam Hendriks to send the game into extra innings. The home run was his third in a sluggish July in which he has hit only .194 (12-for-62) overall. On the season, he is slashing .252/.365/.504 with 15 long balls and 40 runs batted in over 288 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories