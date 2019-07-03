Thames went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Tuesday against the Reds.

Thames took Tanner Roark deep in the fifth inning to record his 13th homer of the season. He's come alive at the dish of late, homering in three of his last four starts. While his playing time remains inconsistent, Thames has managed an impressive .273/.387/.545 line across 225 plate appearances for the campaign.

