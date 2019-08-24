Brewers' Eric Thames: Smacks 18th homer
Thames went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
The 32-year-old has taken advantage of the extra playing time afforded him when Jesus Aguilar was sent to Tampa Bay -- Thames is slashing .286/.344/.518 through 18 games in August. On the year, he now has 18 homers and 50 RBI, and his .857 OPS is only 20 points shy of the career-high mark he posted in his breakout 2017.
