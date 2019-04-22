Brewers' Eric Thames: Smashes pinch-hit homer
Thames went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit three-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell elected to pinch hit Thames for Hernan Perez with two runs aboard and two outs in the eighth inning. Thames rewarded his manager with a three-run homer to tie the game. Thames has four home runs this season, including two in the last three games. He is also hitting .270 with 11 RBI and five runs in 37 at-bats.
