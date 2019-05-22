Thames will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Reds.

Thames appears to have at least temporarily unseated Jesus Aguilar as the Brewers' primary first baseman. While Aguilar stays on the bench, Thames will pick up his third start in as many games, all of which have come against right-handed pitchers. While the uptick in opportunities puts Thames' value on the rise, he'll need to produce to remain ahead of Aguilar in the pecking order on a more permanent basis. Thames failed to do much in his previous two starts, going a combined 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.