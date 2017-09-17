Brewers' Eric Thames: Stationed on bench again Sunday
Thames is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Thames has been swinging a hot bat recently, as he's slugged a home run in his past three starts. Unfortunately for the power-hitting first baseman, he'll be stuck on the bench for the second consecutive game as the Brewers will again deploy a righty-heavy lineup against Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters. Jesus Aguilar takes over at first base, batting fifth.
