Thames is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Thames has been swinging a hot bat recently, as he's slugged a home run in his past three starts. Unfortunately for the power-hitting first baseman, he'll be stuck on the bench for the second consecutive game as the Brewers will again deploy a righty-heavy lineup against Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters. Jesus Aguilar takes over at first base, batting fifth.