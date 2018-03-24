Brewers' Eric Thames: Still expected to play often
Thames will feature prominently for the Brewers this season despite losing starts at first base to Ryan Braun against left-handed pitchers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell said, "He's going to figure prominently into our offense for sure this year. I don't see Eric losing any playing time in this situation." Thames could sit regularly against lefties and still play as often as he did last year, as he appeared in just 138 games despite never winding up on the disabled list. He also has the ability to fill in at the outfield corners, appearing 30 times there last season, but that flexibility won't be needed as much this year, as the whole reason Braun is moving part-time to first base is that the Brewers now have a glut of outfielders.
