Brewers' Eric Thames: Supplies all the offense in Wednesday's win
Thames went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Reds.
His third-inning blast off Tyler Mahle produced the only offense in the game, while putting Thames among the league leaders with seven homers on the season. The 31-year-old isn't having the same kind of blistering start he did in his return to MLB last year, though, and his .231 batting average isn't far out of line with expectations.
More News
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...