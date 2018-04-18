Thames went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

His third-inning blast off Tyler Mahle produced the only offense in the game, while putting Thames among the league leaders with seven homers on the season. The 31-year-old isn't having the same kind of blistering start he did in his return to MLB last year, though, and his .231 batting average isn't far out of line with expectations.