Thames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Erratic playing time has limited Thames' production so far, and while he does have three homers in 38 plate appearances, Friday's blast was his first while getting a chance to start. The 32-year-old sports a .257/.289/.514 slash line, but his 1:17 BB:K is a red flag.

