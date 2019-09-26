Play

Thames went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Reds.

Thames took Mahle deep in the first inning to record his 24th homer of the season. He's delivered production in bunches of late, smacking three home runs and scoring four runs in his last three starts. Despite spending much of the season as a part-time player, Thames has racked up 60 RBI and 65 runs scored to go along with his 24 long balls in 447 plate appearances.

