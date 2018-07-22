Thames will give his hamstring injury a good test on Monday before the Brewers decide whether or not to activate him, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thames is already eligible to return, but Monday's test will be the true indicator of his timetable. "It's a possibility," manager Craig Counsell said. "He'll participate in live BP with (pitcher) Zach (Davies) tomorrow, take some live swings. He'll do some running and stuff, and see what that brings."