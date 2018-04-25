Brewers' Eric Thames: To undergo MRI on thumb
Thames, who exited Tuesday's game against the Royals in the ninth inning, will undergo an MRI on his left thumb Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers are concerned that Thames may have suffered ligament damage in his left thumb when he made a diving stop in the field during the eighth inning. Wednesday's test will provide a definitive answer on that front, so consider him day-to-day until the MRI results are revealed. Jesus Aguilar would see extended playing time if Thames were to require a trip to the DL.
