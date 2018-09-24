Brewers' Eric Thames: Unable to find playing time
Thames walked as a pinch-hitter in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.
Thames still owns a respectable .780 OPS on the season, but thanks to a lowly .157 batting average since the All-Star break his playing time has almost completely evaporated, as he has just two starts and 15 at-bats in all this month. If the Brewers are able to lock up a playoff spot by the middle of the week, though, Thames could see a few starts in an effort to get his bat going prior to postseason play.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...