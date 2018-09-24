Thames walked as a pinch-hitter in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Thames still owns a respectable .780 OPS on the season, but thanks to a lowly .157 batting average since the All-Star break his playing time has almost completely evaporated, as he has just two starts and 15 at-bats in all this month. If the Brewers are able to lock up a playoff spot by the middle of the week, though, Thames could see a few starts in an effort to get his bat going prior to postseason play.

