Brewers' Eric Thames: Undergoes thumb surgery
Thames (thumb) underwent surgery on his left thumb Friday and will be out for six-to-eight weeks.
Thames headed to Phoenix to get a second opinion on the torn UCL in his left thumb, and ended up opting for surgery. The 31-year-old is likely looking at a return in mid-June, and the Brewers should utilize Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Braun to take over first base in his absence.
