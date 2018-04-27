Thames (thumb) underwent surgery on his left thumb Friday and will be out for six-to-eight weeks.

Thames headed to Phoenix to get a second opinion on the torn UCL in his left thumb, and ended up opting for surgery. The 31-year-old is likely looking at a return in mid-June, and the Brewers should utilize Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Braun to take over first base in his absence.

