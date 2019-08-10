Thames went 1-for-1 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Entering as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and then staying in the game at first base, Thames got to play hero with a two-out walkoff blast in the ninth. He's now slashing .249/.354/.491 on the year with 16 homers and 44 RBI, and with Jesus Aguilar now in Tampa Bay, Thames figures to be the Brewers' primary first baseman down the stretch -- although as it was Friday, his exposure to left-handed pitching will be limited.