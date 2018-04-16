Thames will have his groin injury examined Monday to determine whether or not he'll end up on the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thames was removed in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Mets and remained out of the lineup Monday. The Brewers are already in something of an injury crisis, so if Thames has to miss more than a couple games, he'll likely end up on the DL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories