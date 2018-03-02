Brewers' Eric Thames: Will return to lineup Saturday
Thames (back) is feeling better and is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Thames was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League game against Arizona with a stiff back. The injury wasn't expected to be serious, and with Thames already returning to the lineup there's little reason to suspect his status will be affected for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Scratched with stiff back•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Leaves game after fouling another ball off foot•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Back in action Friday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Out with foot injury•
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...