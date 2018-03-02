Thames (back) is feeling better and is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thames was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League game against Arizona with a stiff back. The injury wasn't expected to be serious, and with Thames already returning to the lineup there's little reason to suspect his status will be affected for the start of the regular season.

