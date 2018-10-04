Brewers' Eric Thames: Withheld from postseason roster
Thames is not on the 25-man NLDS roster ahead of the Brewers' series with the Rockies.
As expected, Thames will not be available for the best-of-5 as the club begins its first postseason series since 2011. The slugger wasn't able to carve out any reliable playing time down the stretch, hitting just .133/.235/.283 with two home runs and five RBI in 60 at-bats dating back to the start of August. In his place, manager Craig Counsell made room for infielders Hernan Perez and Jonathan Schoop, while outfielders Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana also made the roster.
