Yardley (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The righty last pitched for the Brewers on April 28 before landing on the IL with a shoulder strain. A couple rough outings are responsible for Yardley's 5.73 ERA on the season, but he did have six scoreless appearances (out of 10) and will serve as another middle-innings option for the Brewers' bullpen.