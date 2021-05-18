Yardley (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Yardley has been out with a shoulder strain since the start of May. Given his relatively brief absence, he likely won't need too many rehab outings before he's ready to go.
