Yardley got his first real opportunity to save a game after the Brewers' regular late-inning relievers all pitched in Game 1 of Monday's double dip, but he could not seal the deal and was replaced by Drew Rasmussen, who took him off the hook for a possible loss. Yardley still owns a 1.93 ERA on the season, but he figures to continue mostly pitching in middle relief.