Yardley tossed an inning of relief and picked up the first win of his career in Sunday's victory over the Cubs.

Yardley was not particularly sharp Sunday, hitting a batter and allowing two inherited runners to score and tie the game. However, he did not allow an earned run of his own and found himself in position to grab the win when the Brewers scored the decisive run the next inning. Yardley has already pitched nine times this season, and he has been a steady middle-relief option for the Brewers, allowing just one earned run over 9.1 innings (0.96 ERA) and posting a respectable 1.18 WHIP.