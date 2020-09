Yardley (shin) struck out one over a perfect inning of relief Wednesday in the Brewers' 6-1 win over the Reds.

Yardley suffered a shin contusion in his prior relief outing last week against the Royals, but his appearance five days later suggests the injury isn't a concern any longer. With runs allowed in only one of his last 11 games, Yardley is starting to establish himself as a dependable option out of the bullpen.