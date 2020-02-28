Play

Yardley tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up a save in Thursday's spring game against the Royals.

Yardley won't be in the mix for saves when the regular season begins, but it is at least notable that he got the job done when given the opportunity. Yardley, who was effective in 10 relief appearances with the Padres last season, is competing for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories