Yardley (2-0) pitched two perfect innings and struck out three to earn the win Wednesday versus the Tigers.

Yardley worked the sixth and seventh innings, and the Brewers took the lead in the bottom of the seventh to make him the pitcher of record. The 30-year-old righty has a 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 13 strikeouts through 15 innings this season. He's pitched 4.1 consecutive scoreless innings, typically in middle relief.