Brewers' Eric Yardley: Optioned to alternate camp
RotoWire Staff
Apr 12, 2021
4:16 pm ET
Yardley was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Monday.
Yardley struggled to begin the season and posted a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five relief innings as a middle reliever. He'll head to alternate camp to work on things after the Brewers recalled left-hander Angel Perdomo on Monday.
