Yardley landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder Saturday.
Yardley has made 10 relief appearances this season but hasn't had much success. He owns a 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB in 11 innings of work. Patrick Weigel was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Yardley: Returns to active roster•
-
Brewers' Eric Yardley: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Brewers' Eric Yardley: First clean appearance this spring•
-
Brewers' Eric Yardley: Moves past shin injury•
-
Brewers' Eric Yardley: Suffers shin contusion•
-
Brewers' Eric Yardley: Charged with blown save•