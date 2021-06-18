Yardley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Yardley made seven relief appearances after he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in late May, and he posted an 8.22 ERA and 2.09 WHIP with just one strikeout in 7.2 innings. He'll now head to the minors after right-hander Zack Godley's contract was selected as part of a shuffle.
