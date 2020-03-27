Play

Yardley was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Padres in November and was competing for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen, but it appears he'll be in the minors when play resumes. Yardley spent most of 2019 at Triple-A and posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 63.2 innings.

