Brewers' Erik Kratz: Absent from Friday's lineup
Kratz is out of the lineup versus the Pirates on Friday.
Kratz will remain on the pine for a second straight contest as Manny Pina gets another start during the series opener. Through eight games in September, Kratz is hitting just .125/.286/.188 with one RBI. Don't be surprised to see Pina receive half, if not more, of the starts behind the plate as we head down the homestretch.
