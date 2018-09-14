Kratz is out of the lineup versus the Pirates on Friday.

Kratz will remain on the pine for a second straight contest as Manny Pina gets another start during the series opener. Through eight games in September, Kratz is hitting just .125/.286/.188 with one RBI. Don't be surprised to see Pina receive half, if not more, of the starts behind the plate as we head down the homestretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories