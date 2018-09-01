Brewers' Erik Kratz: Connects for fifth homer
Kratz went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's win over the Nationals.
Kratz hit the first pitch he saw from Tanner Roark out to center field for a solo shot, his second homer of August and fifth of the season. The backstop is now slashing .260/.296/.387 across 47 games this season.
