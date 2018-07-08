Kratz will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves.

With the Brewers placing Manny Pina (biceps) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Kratz will likely act as the team's primary catcher through the All-Star break. Over 58 plate appearances this season, Kratz is slashing .222/.276/.407, which is roughly in line with what the 38-year-old has done through his MLB career.

