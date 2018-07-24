Brewers' Erik Kratz: Drives in two, scores once
Kratz went 0-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Nationals.
Kratz managed the productive night despite not recording a hit, relying on a sacrifice fly and groundout to drive in his two runs. He has returned his customary role as the backup catcher with the return of Manny Pina, though he has started two of the past four games while Pina is eased back into action.
