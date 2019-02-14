Brewers' Erik Kratz: Enters camp as third catcher
Manager Craig Counsell said Kratz is currently Milwaukee's third string catcher, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Kratz was originally expected to reprise his role as the team's backup catcher in 2019, but the addition of Yasmani Grandal has complicated things for the veteran. Manny Pina is now tabbed for backup duties, while Kratz will be left to compete for a roster spot during spring training. The 38-year-old is out of options, so he could be on the move if he loses out on an Opening Day roster spot. Kratz hit .236/.380/.355 with six homers in 67 games last season.
