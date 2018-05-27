Kratz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mets.

One day after being traded from the Yankees to the Brewers, Kratz got his first start and also belted his first home run with his new team. He figures to back up Manny Pina behind the plate, but he has shown little offensive punch in the past with a .203/.250/.366 line through 601 career at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories