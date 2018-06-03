Kratz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the White Sox.

Kratz been fantastic since being acquired by the Brewers on May 25, going 6-for-12 with two home runs in his three starts behind the plate. The 37-year-old is unlikely to see a major uptick in playing, but is certainly building a case to give primary catcher Manny Pina plenty of rest days.

