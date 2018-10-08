Kratz went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's series-clinching victory over the Rockies.

Kratz played a folk hero role for the Brewers over the final two games of their first-round series, as the 38-year-old tallied a total of five hits while kicking in two runs in Game 2. As they did for the bulk of the second half, Kratz and Manny Pina figure to share the catching duties for the Brewers the rest of the way.