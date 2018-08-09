Brewers' Erik Kratz: Notches first hit since July
Kratz went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's victory over the Padres.
Kratz got off to a quick start with the bat after joining the Brewers in late May, but things have not gone well since then, as he owns a .171/.198/.195 slash line in 27 games since June 13. Kratz has played well defensively and continues to share the playing time behind the plate with Manny Pina, but his ratios certainly aren't helping any fantasy players.
More News
-
Brewers' Erik Kratz: Drives in two, scores once•
-
Brewers' Erik Kratz: Settles into No. 2 role•
-
Brewers' Erik Kratz: Sits for second game of twin bill•
-
Brewers' Erik Kratz: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Erik Kratz: Could serve as primary catcher•
-
Brewers' Erik Kratz: Settling back into reserve role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...