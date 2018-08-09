Kratz went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's victory over the Padres.

Kratz got off to a quick start with the bat after joining the Brewers in late May, but things have not gone well since then, as he owns a .171/.198/.195 slash line in 27 games since June 13. Kratz has played well defensively and continues to share the playing time behind the plate with Manny Pina, but his ratios certainly aren't helping any fantasy players.

