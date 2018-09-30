Kratz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Kratz started the last three games behind the plate and had a key two-RBI single in Saturday's 6-5 win, but he otherwise went 0-for-11 with three strikeouts. The 38-year-old has a .241/.285/.362 slash line in 199 at-bats as the Brewers enter their final game of the regular season. Manny Pina will start behind the plate and bat seventh.