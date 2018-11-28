Kratz agreed to a one-year contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

Kratz will return to Milwaukee after enjoying somewhat of a resurgence with the Brewers in 2018. After being acquired from the Yankees in May, the veteran backstop hit .236/.380/.355 with six homers and 23 RBI across 67 games. He'll most likely serve as the backup to Manny Pina in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories